Trump lawyer tells Supreme Court that political assassinations could be covered by presidential immunity

The US Supreme Court on Thursday considered whether presidents are immune from prosecution for actions taken while in office, in a pivotal case that will determine whether former president Donald Trump should go to trial on charges that he plotted to subvert the 2020 election.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that presidents can be prosecuted for private acts during their time in office, but are immune for “official acts.”

The justices asked whether presidential orders to assassinate a rival politician, or oversee a coup, would be considered official acts.

“That could well be an official act,” Trump’s lawyer John Sauer said of assassination orders, suggesting a president should not be prosecuted. He said the same of coups.

What the justices decide will have a direct bearing on whether the election-interference trial for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee takes place — and when.