Why Biden has a historically low approval rating

His age

Biden is 80 years old and the oldest president in U.S. history running for reelection. Should he win, he will be 86 by the end of his second term.

His age appears to be one of his biggest vulnerabilities and a point of concern among both Republicans and Democrats, according to pollsters. A word cloud generated from polls conducted by NBC News showed that respondents associated Biden with the phrases “too old,” “age,” “mental health,” and “ineffective.”

In response to concern’s about the president’s age, the White House has attempted to frame him as a young soul. Biden is often seen donning a pair of aviator sunglasses. In his reelection campaign video, he appears jogging in a suit.

His son

Despite downplaying the laptop scandal in 2020, Biden and his son Hunter are suffering from the fallout after Republicans pushed a troubled Biden junior into the spotlight in an attempt to smear the president’s reputation.

Federal prosecutors are now deciding whether to pursue charges against Hunter Biden for allegedly lying about his personal income and his drug use prior to purchasing a gun. Strategists are worried the president will only be able to compartmentalize so much anger from attacks on his son before he snaps, setting up months of an ugly campaign.

The border

Critics of Biden say that the president has not done enough to address border security issues, with Republicans complaining that there has been a soaring number of migrant encounters at the border with Mexico.

New data, however, shows that there has been a significant drop in illegal border crossings since December, which some analysts attribute to Biden’s announcement in early January that Mexico would take back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans under a pandemic-era rule that denies asylum as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The debt negotiations

Just weeks away from a potential debt default, Biden is finally meeting with Republican leaders in Congress in an effort to avoid economic catastrophe.

But it might already be too late for him to negotiate any big win for Democrats (or Republicans, for that matter). And as Semafor’s Jordan Weissmann writes, it will likely take some sort of shock — like markets starting to panic — to prod any meaningful compromise, stirring more nationwide chaos.