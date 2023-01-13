The US is on track to hit the debt ceiling. What happens if it does?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned lawmakers that the country was on track to hit the debt ceiling in a matter of days unless Congress raised the limit yet again.

In the meantime, Yellen said the treasury will begin taking so-called “extraordinary measures" that will likely allow it to continue paying the nation’s bill’s until early summer.

Here's what you need to know about the economic situation -- and what will happen if Congress doesn't raise the limit.