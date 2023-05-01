Debt-limit measures could be exhausted by June 1, Yellen warns lawmakers

The government could potentially run out of "extraordinary" measures to pay back debts if the government does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling by June 1, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers in a letter on Monday.

She added that the estimate was based on "currently available data" and that "the actual date that Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures could be a number of weeks later than these estimates."

"Given the current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to increase or suspend the debt limit in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments," Yellen said in the letter addressed to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

President Joe Biden on Monday called McCarthy and the three other congressional leaders, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, to invite them to a meeting on May 9 about the debt limit.