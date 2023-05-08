Don't expect a breakthrough when Biden and McCarthy meet on the debt ceiling this week

An odd thing about this high-risk standoff is that, if you read between the lines, it isn’t hard to imagine what a spending deal between the sides might look like.

The debt ceiling bill House Republicans passed last month was a conservative wish-list meant to appease hardline conservatives in their conference that would make deep budget cuts and repeal most of Biden’s signature climate legislation. But it seems clear already that many GOP members would accept far less: One moderate lawmaker told Axios this weekend that the House bill was a “fairy tale.” A Freedom Caucus Member acknowledged that, “you might not get 100% of what the House passed, but we put Kevin in a very good negotiating position."

Meanwhile, the reporters at Punchbowl — who are known to be especially close with McCarthy’s office — recently claimed that the Speaker “isn’t looking for some global agreement to reshape U.S. society. He wants a budget caps deal, some spending cuts and [energy] permitting reform.”

Democrats aren’t even entertaining the idea of negotiations yet. But I was struck by comments from one former administration official, who told me they thought Biden’s team might swallow a compromise if it only involved cuts to discretionary spending, which gets negotiated each year as part of the regular budget process. Among other things, that would take Biden’s climate programs off the chopping block.

AD

“I think the White House is going to want to maintain credibility that Republicans didn’t get anything beyond what they would have achieved in the budget negotiation that would have happened anyway,” the former official said.

Maybe rescind some unused COVID funds as well, throw in a big prize for Republicans like permitting reform that already has strong bipartisan interest, and a potential bargain starts to look sharper in focus.

The conflict isn’t primarily about the specifics of a deal, however. Democrats don’t want to reward — and thus, legitimize — what they see as blackmail tactics, full stop. That’s what makes it difficult to imagine a compromise that would allow each side to claim victory.

A win-win isn’t impossible. One idea that’s generated some chatter among journalists involves suspending the debt ceiling until the end of September, so it coincides with the budget deadline. In theory, that might allow Republicans to say they’re negotiating over the borrowing limit and Democrats to say they’re negotiating over the budget. So far though, nobody with any actual power in Washington seems to be talking about that route (the White House declined to comment when I asked about it).

And there are obvious ways this could all escalate. On Friday, the president declined to shut the door on the idea of declaring the debt ceiling unconstitutional under the 14th amendment, saying only: “I’ve not gotten there, yet.” If his team does think that’s a viable path, then the odds of this fight going beyond the brink get even higher.