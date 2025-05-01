Trump’s national security adviser ousted amid ideological tensions

President Donald Trump is expected to oust his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, as well as Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong.

Waltz, a former Florida GOP congressman, has served on the job for less than four months. He became embroiled in controversy in March, after he inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal group chat on which senior Trump officials discussed sensitive military plans.

But the tensions that led to Waltz’s departure began before the so-called Signalgate affair, according to four people familiar with the situation.

One of those people told Semafor that Waltz’s traditionally hawkish views of national security created tension with more isolationist players in the White House — and said that the former Green Beret was on the outs in Trump’s network even before the group chat flap.

This person added, in a sentiment confirmed by two others Semafor spoke with, that Waltz’s style was seen as imperious and abrasive by White House colleagues.

A second of the four people described Waltz as too “neocon” for others in the administration and said White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had raised concerns about the ousted national security adviser to others in the administration.

Another Waltz critic who has made her displeasure very public, right-wing agitator Laura Loomer, celebrated his and Wong’s imminent departure on X.

“SCALP,” she posted. It was an apparent reference to what Trump ally Steve Bannon described as a “no scalps policy” the president had embraced in recent weeks, keeping Waltz on the job in order to avoid giving his critics a victory after the Signal debacle.