Trump’s national security adviser ousted amid ideological tensions

The News
President Donald Trump is expected to oust his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, as well as Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong.
Waltz, a former Florida GOP congressman, has served on the job for less than four months. He became embroiled in controversy in March, after he inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal group chat on which senior Trump officials discussed sensitive military plans.
But the tensions that led to Waltz’s departure began before the so-called Signalgate affair, according to four people familiar with the situation.
One of those people told Semafor that Waltz’s traditionally hawkish views of national security created tension with more isolationist players in the White House — and said that the former Green Beret was on the outs in Trump’s network even before the group chat flap.
This person added, in a sentiment confirmed by two others Semafor spoke with, that Waltz’s style was seen as imperious and abrasive by White House colleagues.
A second of the four people described Waltz as too “neocon” for others in the administration and said White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had raised concerns about the ousted national security adviser to others in the administration.
Another Waltz critic who has made her displeasure very public, right-wing agitator Laura Loomer, celebrated his and Wong’s imminent departure on X.
“SCALP,” she posted. It was an apparent reference to what Trump ally Steve Bannon described as a “no scalps policy” the president had embraced in recent weeks, keeping Waltz on the job in order to avoid giving his critics a victory after the Signal debacle.
Know More
Despite the internal clash that later prompted his exit, Waltz had a positive reputation on Capitol Hill. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Semafor that he was “very disappointed that he’s not sticking around.”
“He had a good background, so he had factual data, and we thought he was one of those guys who would make good decisions and recommendations based upon fact,” Rounds said. “Here we go again. We’ll wait and see what the president decides he’d like to have for an adviser. It’s his choice.”
One subtle sign of Waltz’s imminent exit came earlier this week, when he was spotted with Trump at Joint Base Andrews but did not join the president’s Air Force One trip to Michigan. He didn’t take the trip after Trump told him not to, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Even before Waltz’s departure was official, speculation was mounting about who might replace him.
The news was met with bated breath in European capitals, where officials are waiting to make a judgment call on what it means until a successor is named. “Let’s see who is going to be there instead,” one senior European official said in a text message.
The first person familiar with the situation cast doubt on early talk that the next national security adviser might be Trump friend Steve Witkoff, who is currently the president’s special envoy to the Middle East. Another name being floated is Michael Anton, who’s currently policy planning director at the State Department.
A third potentially polarizing name in the mix: Ric Grenell, the current envoy for special missions who recently lost a foothold on US-Venezula relations to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Wiles’ role in Waltz and Wong’s imminent departure, which was confirmed with two separate sources close to the administration.
Notable
- The Pentagon has also been the scene of staff churn early on in the second Trump administration, with several aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaving their posts.
- Forty-six percent of US registered voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war in Gaza, while 52% said the same of his handling of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to an Emerson College poll out this week.
- Trump had four national security advisers during his first term. The first, Michael Flynn, was fired after less than a month.