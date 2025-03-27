UN ambassador pick withdraws as White House sees the perils of hiring from Congress

President Donald Trump’s White House is getting a bitter taste of what it’s like to try to elevate sitting members of Congress with a small majority.

Trump announced Thursday that he’s withdrawing his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as his ambassador to the United Nations — yanking away a plum prize for a Republican lawmaker who’d already given up her party leadership post. The New York Republican will now remain in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson says he “will invite her to return to the leadership table immediately.”

But the White House’s apparent scramble to ensure Republicans hold Stefanik’s upstate New York seat points to bigger problems ahead. With a five-seat House majority, Trump’s party is fretting over a special election next week to fill national security adviser Mike Waltz’s former seat, on top of the potential that Stefanik’s seat could become competitive.

In that context, Republicans described Stefanik’s withdrawal as for the good of the party.

“She would have done a really good job at the UN,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told reporters. But, he added, “we need as big a majority as we can” get.

Still, the decision shocked Senate Republicans, who were preparing to confirm her after next week’s Florida special elections. Stefanik had already been on ice for months as the House leadership wrestled with its tight majorities — despite being one of Trump’s first Cabinet-level selections and enjoying bipartisan support.

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Jim Risch, R-Idaho, broke the news to reporters leaving a GOP lunch; most members learned either from social media or from reporters in the Capitol hallways.

“First I’m hearing about it is from you. She’s highly qualified. I supported her all the way, cleared the way beautifully,” said Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo. “No second-guessing of the president, he makes his own decisions. But to me, she was eminently qualified.”

The House, where there are four open seats at the moment, will have to take a fresh vote on a budget proposal that unlocks Trump’s tax-cut plans after the Senate takes action as soon as April. Johnson prevailed on his first budget foray by only one vote, making clear how hard-fought a second go-round would be.

“With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day.”

A White House official reinforced the importance of hanging on to every vote in the House, as Republicans continue deliberating a megabill that is set to include tax cuts, border security money and more.

“The real need for votes is about to start. That simple,” the official said, explaining her withdrawal.

Stefanik’s office declined to comment.

The New Yorker, who stepped down as House Republican Conference chair but has yet to resign from her House seat, was essentially a lock for confirmation. Risch’s committee advanced her selection by voice vote, which requires the implicit consent of all members, earlier this year.

“She must be so disappointed,” Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, told reporters. “She would have been easily confirmed in my view.”

Stefanik took a farewell tour through her district in February, thanking constituents and expressing gratitude to senior staffers.