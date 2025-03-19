Rubio takes control in talks with Venezuela over US deportations

The White House has asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to bring “order” to talks with Venezuela over its approach to US deportation flights, a senior administration official told Semafor.

The escalating skirmish over the flights comes as the Trump administration fights in court over its weekend deportation of hundreds of migrants to El Salvador. The vast majority of those deportees were Venezuelans, according to the Trump administration, which also described about half as alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Rubio warned in an X post on Tuesday night that the US would begin imposing “new, severe, and escalating sanctions” if the Venezuelan regime, led by Nicholas Maduro, doesn’t begin to accept “a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays.” Just days earlier, Trump’s special missions envoy, Ric Grenell, announced that the country had “agreed to resume flights.”

AD

But that promise hasn’t yet materialized in full, according to the senior administration official, who told Semafor that Maduro’s government is “lying” about the flights, which it had initially promised would happen weekly — but which have only occurred once in the last 45 days.

“We are approaching Week 10” since the initial Maduro promise on deportation flights, the official added, “and they have only done it once as originally and purportedly committed.”

Asked if Rubio has personally confirmed the agreement that Grenell claimed was made by Venezuela, the administration official replied that “if it was said, we’re not seeing the results.”

AD

Grenell did not immediately return a request for comment.