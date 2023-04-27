US sanctions Russia and Iran for wrongfully detaining Americans

The sanctions on the intelligence organization of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC-IO, will also target four Iranian intelligence officials, including the organization’s commander, Mohammad Kazemi. One of the senior Biden administration officials said the intelligence outfit “frequently holds and interrogates” foreign detainees at Evin Prison, Tehran’s notorious detention facility where three Americans are currently being held.

Both the FSB and the IRGC have been sanctioned by the U.S. under other authorities.

Still, senior officials described the sanctions as part of an effort to hold actors accountable for wrongful detentions and help deter similar behavior going forward.

“Our action is a warning to those around the world who would wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions,” a second senior official said.