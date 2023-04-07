Russia formally charges WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage

Gershkovich was detained on suspicions of spying in the Ural Mountains of Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia, on March 29. He was taken to Moscow and will remain in detention until May 29 pending trial.

The Moscow City Court said Thursday that it would hear an appeal from Gershkovich's lawyers on April 18. The court could decide to uphold detention, transfer him to another prison, allow him to undergo house arrest, or grant him bail.

Gershkovich is the first journalist to be arrested on espionage charges since the fall of the Soviet Union, according to the Moscow Times.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in jail.