Prisoner Paul Whelan’s family says they do not “begrudge” Brittney Griner her freedom from Russia

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia since Dec. 2018, was not included as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia which freed WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody on Thursday.

Whelan's family said they do not "begrudge" Griner her freedom and that the Biden administration made the "right decision" to secure her release.

Speaking to a CNN reporter from the penal colony where he is detained Thursday, Whelan said, "I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up."