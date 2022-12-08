US basketball star Brittney Griner freed in a prisoner swap with Russia

Biden spoke to Griner over the phone from the Oval Office, alongside Griner's wife Cherelle.

"Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should’ve been there all along," Biden said during an address at the White House. "These last few months have been hell for Brittney."

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine serving a 16-year sentence in Russia, was not part of the swap. Whelan, who is a citizen of Britain, the U.S., Canada, and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in 2018 on charges of spying. Whelan's brother celebrated Griner's release in a statement Thursday, but said the situation remained a "catastrophe for Paul."

Cherelle Griner said she was "overwhelmed with emotions," and that she and Brittney would work toward "getting every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today."

According to a senior administration official, the U.S. explored a wide range of alternative proposals that were generous in resolving both the Griner and Whelan cases. However, in recent weeks, it became clear that the swap would entail either bringing Griner back to the U.S., or no one at all.

Biden said Russia has treated Whelan's case different from Griner's, and the administration "will never give up" trying to bring him home.