What the Trump abortion fight is really about

On Wednesday night, after two days of perplexed questions about his new abortion position, Donald Trump did what came naturally. He declared victory.

“The states are handling it,” Trump said in a short video, insisting that by opposing a federal law limiting abortion he’d defanged the Democrats. “It’s totally killed that issue.”

Almost no one in politics acted as if Trump was right; not the Biden campaign, not anti-abortion activists, and not Republican candidates scrambling for a response to new abortion bans in Florida and Arizona. His attempt to answer that question prompted more questions about what else a second Trump White House could do with the rule-making authority that President Joe Biden has used to expand reproductive rights.

AD

That’s a source of tension between his campaign, which has not been specific about the way Trump would exercise executive power on abortion — and the people planning for his administration, who have.

“Why scare the hell out of voters over something that’s not going to happen?” asked Mike Davis, a pro-Trump attorney and legal activist, referring to the Senate supermajority it would take to pass a federal abortion law. “The rules will happen.”

Since launching his third presidential bid, Trump has offered some specifics on how he’d use executive power to attack his top priorities — expelling illegal immigrants, putting tariffs on foreign goods, cutting funds for schools that teach “critical race theory.” He’s been more vague on abortion, even though conservative activists and policy scholars have laid out a litany of actions he could take next year.

AD

Plenty of their ideas were collected in “Mandate for Leadership,” the policy book published by the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. Some of its contributors, like ex-Trump DOJ Office of Civil Rights head Roger Severino, have talked and written openly about what a restored Trump administration could do.

But five months ago, Trump campaign co-managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles put out a statement distancing the campaign from the “largely unfounded” stories about a second term agenda running in unnamed outlets — often The New York Times and Politico. They were, said the Trump team, “neither appropriate nor constructive,” about what a second Trump administration would do.

“Any personnel lists, policy agendas, or government plans published anywhere are merely suggestions,” they wrote. “All 2024 campaign policy announcements will be made by President Trump or members of his campaign team.”