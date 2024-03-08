How ‘Project 2025’ became the Biden campaign’s favorite target

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is intensifying its attacks on Project 2025, the unofficial conservative umbrella group working to staff and prep Donald Trump’s potential upcoming administration.

Over the last several weeks, the Biden campaign and allies have begun frequently referencing the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” by name in interviews and social media. They’ve gotten at least some traction on TikTok, where the campaign’s page has promoted videos of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discussing the group and some user videos mentioning the topic have attracted significant likes.

On Thursday, ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address, the campaign pushed out a flurry of press releases using the term “Project 2025” in an effort to detail what a second Trump presidency would consist of on topics like abortion, taxes, Social Security and Medicare. While it’s rooted in a specific conservative effort, it’s increasingly being used as a shorthand for policies backed by figures on the right across the board.

“You’ll certainly see more storytelling about what the impacts of the Trump agenda and Project 2025 will be,” a senior Biden campaign advisor told Semafor. “You’ll see that online, I’m sure it’ll come up in some paid, I’m sure it’ll come up in earned: We’re going to be talking about this.”

The campaign told Semafor that content referencing the conservative policy effort quickly rose to the top percentage of video views on its new TikTok account, adding that 90% of viewers found these posts through the app’s “For You” page. The campaign said it’s also continuing its outreach and work with influencers, including briefing them on Trump’s 2025 agenda in an effort to get their messaging out on the topic.

“Across the board, a lot of voters who have tuned out for this election are starting to tune in and it’s important for us to be making sure that they are fully aware of the stakes,” the campaign advisor told Semafor.

Both the Trump campaign and the Heritage Foundation have stressed that they do not speak for each other. Democrats hope to tie them together in the public’s mind and leave it to Trump and other Republicans to untangle them.

Project 2025’s policy papers have floated ideas like reviving the Comstock Act to ban sending abortion pills by mail, bringing back a failed effort to implement a citizenship question on the census, and other initiatives aimed at drastically reshaping the executive branch. The Biden campaign hopes to frame its work as “a concerted effort from Trump and his allies to really use the levers of government against his enemies,” as the advisor put it, using “an endless menu of terrifying options.”