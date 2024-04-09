Trump navigates abortion backlash

On Monday morning, Donald Trump issued a long-awaited statement on abortion — and promptly faced blowback from both sides of the aisle, for very different reasons.

Without explicitly saying whether he would decline a national abortion ban, Trump indicated the decision should be left to the states and reiterated his stance that there should be “exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.”

“Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be,” Trump said in his Truth Social video. “At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

AD

Trump, in a follow-up post, also argued that letting states decide while requiring exceptions will take the abortion issue “out of play” in this year’s elections, preventing Republicans from losing “on an issue that should always have been decided by the States.”

The campaign referred additional questions about Trump’s position on a national abortion restriction back to his video.