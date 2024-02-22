Alabama IVF ruling raises complicated legal and political questions

Alabama’s highest court last week ruled that embryos are children, and destroying them could constitute wrongful death of a minor. One dissenting justice wrote that the ruling “almost certainly ends the creation of frozen embryos through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in Alabama.” So far, two clinics in the state have paused IVF treatment, citing legal risks to their patients and physicians.

The state Supreme Court’s ruling raises questions around whether all IVF embryos can be considered children and might have to be transferred to the uterus — even though not all embryos produced in the IVF process are viable and could result in miscarriages.

Reproductive rights advocates said this decision will make already costly infertility treatments more expensive and difficult to access. The ruling has also left conservative politicians scrambling to react to the policy, which is not in line with public opinion on IVF and that some GOP analysts have warned could alienate more moderate or swing voters.