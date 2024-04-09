Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban from 1864

Arizona’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an 1864 law banning all abortions except those necessary to save the mother’s life, making the key swing state among the most restrictive in the nation on abortion.

The 160-year-old law bans abortion from the moment of conception, carries a prison sentence of two to five years for providers, and does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The court found that although Arizona in 2022 banned abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, the Civil-War-era law was never taken off the books, making it enforceable after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Democrats immediately condemned the ruling, with President Joe Biden calling it “cruel,” while several Republicans also criticized the decision, calling for the state legislature to repeal the law.

Arizona is a key electoral battleground, and the fight over abortion rights there could have significant repercussions for the presidential election in November.

Arizona’s highest court, which decided the case by a 4-2 vote, temporarily placed its ruling on hold as lower courts debated the law’s constitutionality. Abortion providers in the state expect to continue performing the procedure at least until late May as the legal process continues.