Africa’s AI ambitions take the spotlight in Rwanda

Artificial intelligence is taking center stage in Rwanda this week as more than 1,000 policymakers, business leaders, and interest groups gather for the first-ever global AI summit on Africa.

The two-day event starting on Thursday in Kigali, where President Paul Kagame is scheduled to speak, follows ambitious plans to make AI applications mainstream in Africa. Last week Cassava Technologies, a group owned by the Zimbabwean billionaire and summit co-chair Strive Masiyiwa, announced plans to build an AI factory in South Africa by June, using chips from the US manufacturer Nvidia. And in December, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei launched its cloud services in Nigeria powered by multiple high-level data centers.

Underpinning this private sector push is a wave of African governments designing policies to court long-term investment — especially in cloud and fiber optic networks — and develop local talent. Nigeria and South Africa, two of the continent’s largest economies, have both floated AI policy frameworks in the last 12 months. Rwanda unveiled its guiding document in 2022.

For years, Rwanda has positioned itself as an attractive hub for both African startups and established global companies. Its tech and venture capital receipts lag behind leaders Nigeria and South Africa as well as neighboring Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. But a concerted push by Kagame’s government — despite diplomatic concerns about its role in regional tensions especially in DR Congo — is making Rwanda the main town square for Africa’s AI deliberations.