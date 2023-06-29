Rwanda’s push to be Africa’s financial hub attracts leading fintech startups

Rwanda, with 13 million people and a $10 billion GDP, is considerably smaller than sub Saharan Africa’s main economies (Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya) with more mature innovation cultures and the bulk share of tech investment dollars. But industry observers point to a clear structure, responsive government partners, and safe surroundings as factors that could see the East African country punch above its weight in the long run. “Numbers could become relative as people see a better environment to work in,” Babatunde Obrimah, chief operating officer of the Fintech Association of Nigeria, told Semafor Africa.

Entrepreneurs running startups in Lagos, Nairobi and other epicenters of tech activity continue to seek out flexible, stable regulatory environments with minimal friction. Nigeria, for one, has been a case study in how erratic monetary policy hampers companies that need to report and repatriate earnings in dollars. Similarly-sized alternatives are either just opening up (Ethiopia) or have their prospects undermined by political instability (DR Congo).

Among the smaller markets, Rwanda’s push to stand out appears to have less competition. By offering operational incentives through the Kigali International Financial Centre set up in 2020 to mirror similar initiatives in Dubai, Doha, and Hong Kong, it casts itself as a mainland Africa alternative to Mauritius, which serves company offshoring interests, and Casablanca, which is more a route into North Africa. For Rwanda, it could significantly boost the amount of funds moving through its financial system every year by becoming a strategically important hub for these valuable and increasingly influential young fintech companies. International investors have thrown their weight behind Africa’s fintech startups.

This positioning of Rwanda as a ‘Singapore of Africa’ (as the project is sometimes described) is not new from Rwanda and a timeline for the influx of truly global financial giants could take many years. But there is one example of a company starting there and growing wings abroad. In 2016, the autonomous drone startup Zipline started its health products delivery in Rwanda, using lessons there as the basis to offer the service to state and federal governments in Ghana and Nigeria. Now valued at over $4 billion, Zipline positions itself as a general-purpose on-demand delivery company in competition with Amazon and FedEx.

When trying to be a financial center, it helps to be "safe, sound and well-run," Jochen Biedermann, managing director of the nonprofit World Alliance of International Financial Centers, told Semafor Africa. But talent development and retention are also crucial, he said.