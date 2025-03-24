Cassava Technologies to deploy Nvidia software in South Africa

Africa-focused digital infrastructure company Cassava Technologies will deploy artificial intelligence software from Nvidia at its data centers in South Africa by June, before carrying out the same expansion at facilities in Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria.

The UK-headquartered Cassava said the move was part of its plan to build an “AI factory” in Africa to offer AI-driven computing services to digital businesses on the continent. Collaborating with Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chip maker, gives Cassava the “advanced computing capabilities needed to drive Africa’s AI innovation,” said the company’s founder and chairman, Zimbabwean entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa.

Cassava’s Africa footprint includes a 60,000-mile-long fiber optic cable network that runs from Cape Town to DR Congo, a renewable energy company, and data centers. The group received a $90 million equity investment last December from the US International Development Finance Corporation, Finland’s Finnfund, and Google.