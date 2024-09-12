Nigeria begins AI push with Google-backed fund

LAGOS — Nigerian officials are banking on a new investment fund for artificial intelligence backed by Google to accelerate interest in deploying the technology.

The hope is that AI will help to solve the country’s development challenges.

The fund was rolled out at a conference co-organised by the US State Department this week, after officials from both countries met in April, to target early-stage entrepreneurs whose services involve AI.

Ten startups will each receive 10 million naira, or about $6,000 equity-free. It is “a critical step in taking advantage of future technologies to develop homegrown innovation that addresses local challenges,” Nigeria’s digital economy minister Bosun Tijani, whose office will supervise the fund, said.

Tijani has made AI advancement the centerpiece of his agenda since being tapped for the role last year, based on his reputation as a key architect of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem that has produced four of Africa’s seven billion-dollar startups.

He recently published a draft of the country’s national AI strategy, a document produced after a year of collaboration between AI researchers of Nigerian descent. A program to train three million tech specialists is another pillar of his plan.