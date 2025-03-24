Treasury’s play for regulatory control puts it on collision course with Fed

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s play for more control over US banking regulators, including the Federal Reserve, is about to enter a contentious new phase.

The Treasury Department is drafting recommendations for streamlining banking regulators like the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, three people familiar with the process told Semafor — after concluding that the agencies and their workers likely can’t be merged without a green light from Congress.

Treasury officials are expected to finalize those recommendations in the coming weeks, once the Senate confirms key nominees like Luke Pettit, President Donald Trump’s pick for assistant treasury secretary for financial institutions.

But Bessent’s ultimate agenda is one he’s already referenced in public remarks this month: claiming more control over how US banking regulators write the rules that govern financial institutions in order to make them less restrictive, including those written by the Fed. While Trump has said he won’t try to push out Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the president is known to jawbone the central bank over interest rates.

And empowering Bessent to consolidate power over the Fed’s rulemaking alongside other regulators’, even if there’s no actual merger, is a potent way to impose that pressure.

“There are two ways to consolidate federal bank regulation. First, you can change the law,” Karen Petrou, co-founder of Federal Financial Analytics, wrote in a recent note to clients. “The other way is for one federal entity to assert all the power it has under law, and maybe more simply to take de facto charge of significant Fed, OCC, and FDIC supervisory and regulatory policy.

“Secretary Bessent has now made it clear that the Trump Administration will open Door Number Two,” Petrou added.

Bessent’s plan builds on a recent order Trump signed directing the central bank and other independent agencies to submit regulations to the Office of Management and Budget for review, according to three other people familiar with the secretary’s thinking.

Broadly speaking, his team is pursuing a two-track route to fencing in the Fed’s independence when it comes to bank supervision. First, the Trump order could slow down the central bank’s process and allow Treasury time to influence future rulemaking; second, Treasury’s role as chair of a longstanding council of financial regulators could empower it to take the lead or have the final say on multi-agency laws that affect the largest US banks.

Some members of Bessent’s team have previously pushed a harder line by arguing that the Fed shouldn’t supervise banks at all. That includes Treasury Chief of Staff Dan Katz, who advocated alongside now-Council of Economic Advisers Chair Stephen Miran for curtailing the central bank’s independence.

“I think bank regulation is an inherently fiscal function, and therefore, it should be in a body that’s politically accountable and that doesn’t unnecessarily impinge on the Fed’s ability to operate independently with respect to monetary policy,” Katz said on a podcast in May.

Making a more overt attempt to limit Fed independence, however, exposes Bessent — as well as Trump — to political risks amid signs of economic instability. Though many congressional Republicans have grown weary of Powell, only a handful are willing to outright critique his leadership or impinge upon the central bank’s regulatory lane.

Bessent himself has made a point to publicly defend the Fed’s right to “stay strong, robust and independent in monetary policy,” including during a recent podcast appearance.

Some critics are already questioning the motivations behind Bessent’s power play on bank supervision.

“Does the Treasury Secretary really believe that he ought to be the arbiter of how much capital each individual bank should have in the United States?” said Aaron Klein, an Obama administration Treasury official who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“That would be a radical change from the status quo,” Klein added, “and a politicization of bank regulation that would reverse decades of precedent.”

The Treasury Department did not comment for this story.