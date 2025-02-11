GOP lawmakers split over reining in Fed

Republicans are divided over the Trump administration’s calls to meddle with the Federal Reserve’s leadership, a schism on vivid display this week as Chair Jerome Powell prepares for his second day of congressional testimony.

Multiple members of President Donald Trump’s orbit have endorsed proposals that would give the White House more control over the officials atop the central bank, including empowering the president to fire Fed governors at will and replacing Powell, whose term expires in 2026, with former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas. GOP lawmakers previously steered clear by focusing their attention on more limited reforms, like requiring it to base its decisionmaking on specific rules.

That shifted Tuesday. During Powell’s first appearance before lawmakers since Trump’s inauguration, Senate Banking Committee member Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., slammed the central banker for overseeing a “black hole” that “consumes information, but never releases it,” including when requested by Congress. She later implied in a post on X that Powell, whom most experts agree can only be let go for legal violations or personal misconduct, should be “fired.”

AD

Lummis told Semafor her criticism is about bank supervision, not monetary policy.

“It’s not their job to determine what businesses are good and what businesses are bad, as long as those businesses are legal,” Lummis said in an interview after the Senate hearing, harmonizing with concerns over regulatory pressure on banks to cut ties with certain customers like gun manufacturers and cryptocurrency firms. Powell “needs to get a handle on it, and if he doesn’t, we need to get new leadership.”

Like most of Lummis’ fellow Senate Banking Committee Republicans, Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are likely to steer clear of similar calls Wednesday. It’s a tricky moment for the Fed and the new GOP majorities, who are trying to back up Trump allies while also showing awareness of the central bank’s independence.