Trump push to control independent regulators could hit the Fed

While Elon Musk’s DOGE claims the spotlight, President Donald Trump is separately pushing to bring multiple independent regulators under his control — as legal experts warn the Federal Reserve could get swept in.

The Justice Department told Senate Democrats earlier this month that it will not defend long-standing safeguards that prevent the president from firing the heads of “multi-member regulatory commissions” without cause. Several days later, Trump signed an executive order that directed all independent agencies to run proposed regulations by the White House.

Legal experts describe the twin moves as a coordinated campaign to concentrate power in the executive branch, with potentially sweeping ramifications for agencies that have operated for decades with some distance from the White House. And with GOP lawmakers lining up behind the Trump administration, that push appears likely to succeed.

“They’re part of the executive branch — and they’ve got to be accountable to someone,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Semafor of independent agencies. “They’re sure not accountable to Congress. They ignore us.”

At the heart of the Trump administration’s plans is a request that the Supreme Court revisit Humphrey’s Executor, a 90-year-old ruling that requires cause before a president can fire members of most independent regulatory agencies. And that bid to overturn Humphrey’s may succeed, given that the high court chipped away at the precedent in a 2020 ruling against protections for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s leadership.

But legal experts say overturning Humphrey’s Executor would constrain every independent agency with multiple members — including the Federal Reserve, despite the administration’s attempt to carve out Fed monetary policy from its recent order. DOJ’s letter to senators referenced greater executive-branch control over the Federal Trade Commission, National Labor Relations Board, and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“It seems like they don’t want to push the issue for the Federal Reserve in particular, because it seems like there’s a bipartisan consensus that having it de facto operate with some independence is good for stability,” said Thomas Berry, director of the Cato Institute’s Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies.

“But at the same time … if you overrule Humphrey’s Executor, I don’t see how you can carve out a rule that still allows the Federal Reserve to be different,” Berry added, calling it “the third rail.”

Trump’s executive order this month pointedly covered the Fed’s supervision of banks and other financial institutions while exempting its monetary policy decisions. Whether it’s possible to so narrowly preserve independent decision-making is another matter.

“As the saying goes, if you pick up one end of the stick, you pick up the other,” Peter Conti-Brown, professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said. “The Fed is a single stick.”

Even if the Supreme Court does not overturn Humphrey’s, Conti-Brown added, Trump’s recent order “turns the relationship instead into one of subordination of the Fed to the White House.”

While Trump has said he doesn’t plan to try to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell before his term expires next year, he repeatedly criticized the central bank’s decisions during his first term and recently “demanded” it cut interest rates.