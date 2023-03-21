Defeated Nigeria presidential candidate Peter Obi files petition contesting result

Obi was heralded as an outsider who rode a wave of youth discontent to become a credible challenger to Nigeria’s two dominant parties. Most polls leading up to the elections suggested he was the frontrunner among decided voters, even if questions were raised about the reliability of polling in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s electoral commission declared Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress the winner of the Feb. 25 election with just 37% of the vote. Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, who came second, said they would contest the outcome, even before the final result was announced.

Candidates contesting the election outcome had 21 days after a winner was declared to file a petition. A new president will replace the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari, who has served two four year terms, on May 29.