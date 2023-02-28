Opposition parties in Nigeria demand fresh elections after "compromised" process

* This story is being updated as results are announced .

LAGOS — Nigeria’s two main opposition parties have called for the country's electoral commission to suspend the ongoing announcement of results even as the ruling party, All Progressive Congress' presidential candidate extended his lead on Tuesday evening.

The officially declared results by INEC so far show Bola Tinubu of APC leads with 39% of votes cast for the 25 states that have been called, ahead of Atiku Abubakar (People’s Democratic Party) and Peter Obi (Labour Party).

Representatives of PDP and the Labour Party held a joint press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Tuesday in which they said the February 25 polls were flawed and called on the commission to begin the process for fresh polls.

Julius Abure, the Labour Party’s chairman, said the elections were “irretrievably compromised.” Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s publicity secretary, accused INEC of “aiding and abetting the rigging and manipulation of the election results in favor of the APC,” the ruling All Progressives Congress party.

AD

At a separate address to journalists also on Tuesday in Abuja, the PDP and Labour Party vice presidential candidates repeated the calls for last Saturday’s polls to be canceled. They promised a more detailed briefing by their principals in the coming days.