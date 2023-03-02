What will a Tinubu presidency mean for Nigeria?

LAGOS — Bola Tinubu’s victory in Nigeria’s presidential election with just 37% of the vote has received a mixed response in the country.

In his home state of Lagos, residents curbed expectations in the wake of the political veteran’s win, announced on Wednesday in the wake of the Feb. 25 poll. A 45-year-old taxi driver in the upmarket Lekki district, who asked to be referred to only as Adebayo, said he did not expect Tinubu to be transparent with his actions when in office. At The House restaurant, where patrons relaxed to gentle Amapiano music, 26-year-old luxury watch vendor Mary Oma-Williams doubted that Tinubu will stop the rapid depreciation of Nigeria’s naira currency against the dollar that has harmed her business for two years.

Oma-Williams, and Adebayo shared one other expectation for the 70-year-old Tinubu: that he will physically struggle to do his job due to age and poor health, leaving gaps in governance that will define Nigeria during his tenure. Analysts say the president-elect’s track record could foreshadow his approach to leading the country.