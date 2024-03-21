Ukraine aid is still in limbo as Congress prepares to leave town

Lawmakers are on the verge of leaving Washington without a firm path forward for passing aid to Ukraine, as Kyiv struggles with ammunition shortages on the battlefield.

Multiple members suggested to Semafor the House could vote on an assistance package in April, following the two-week Easter recess. But the shape the measure will take is unclear. Lawmakers are trying to force votes on two competing foreign aid bills using discharge petitions. A contingent of House Republicans who back Ukraine, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, are also crafting on their own proposal.

There is also growing interest in turning some of the Ukraine assistance into a waivable loan — an idea first floated by former President Donald Trump — as a means of convincing hesitant Republicans to vote in favor of the package. Even some Democrats say they are open to the idea.

“I think the language of it would be unique but I think it’s possible,” Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill. told Semafor. “At this point, timing is so critical, just give us something that gets the job done.”

But some Republicans have dismissed the loan proposal, underscoring just how tangled the politics of Ukraine have become. They include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who on Wednesday implored House leaders to take up the bill passed by the Senate in February that combines $60 billion in Ukraine aid with assistance for Israel and allies in Asia.

At least some Ukraine skeptics also appear to be cold on the loan idea. “It’s like you getting a loan on a car that’s blown up,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. told Semafor. “No engine, no tires. How do you get paid back?”