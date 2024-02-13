US Senate approves billions in funding for Ukraine, Israel

The Senate passed a foreign aid package with billions in funding for Ukraine and Israel in a 70-29 vote early Tuesday morning, sending the measure to the House where it faces significant hurdles.

Twenty-two Republicans voted for the measure, bucking a last-ditch campaign from some conservatives to kill it. Three Democrats voted against the measure.

The bill includes $60 billion in aid for Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion, $14 billion for Israel, and $10 billion in humanitarian aid, as well as funding for allies in the Asia-Pacific region to counter threats from China.

“Today we make Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America’s resolve and we make clear to others like China’s President Xi not to test our determination,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said on the Senate floor immediately following the passage of the aid package. He also said the vote sent “a clear bipartisan message of resolve to our allies in NATO.”

The Senate package had the backing of Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., one of the most ardent Ukraine supporters in Congress. “The Senate understands the responsibilities of America’s national security and will not neglect them,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

While the Senate passage represents a significant feat, it still faces an uphill battle in the House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson fired a warning shot Monday evening, issuing a statement that criticized the package for not addressing security at the U.S. southern border and suggesting the House would not vote on the measure as passed. Johnson has previously suggested he would break up the package and consider the measures separately, though it’s unclear whether that would guarantee a vote on Ukraine assistance.

“In the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters,” Johnson said. “America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo.”