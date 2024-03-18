‘Have I stopped saying anything?’ Rahm Emanuel on China, Japan, and sitting out a historic U.S. election

Emanuel’s work is still intimately connected to the daily happenings in Washington, especially as the White House readies for next month’s state visit for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

From Tokyo, Emanuel is also trying to increase pressure on Congress to pass a stalled foreign aid package, which includes funding to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion as well as support for Israel and U.S. allies in Asia. He helped organize a letter to congressional leaders earlier this year warning that U.S. credibility is on the line.

“I know some people have used the excuse, ‘Oh, we should focus on Asia.’ Well, Asia is very focused on what America is going to do in Europe, because if we’re not going to follow through, nobody is going to follow us in Asia,” he told Semafor.

Emanuel referenced the trilateral dialogue formed last year that saw Japan and South Korea put aside longstanding differences to work together with the United States. “That was China’s worst day,” he said. But he warned it wouldn’t have been possible if allies were questioning America’s reliability.

“To get Korea and Japan to go the extra distance, to find a new common ground and to find a new future, you have to have trust in America,” he said. “You don’t have trust in America, you’re not going to stretch.”

(I spoke with him hours before Biden would come out publicly against a proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp., a rare point of tension in the bilateral relationship.)

Emanuel is at the tip of the spear of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter China in the region. He touted the administration’s development of a nuclear powered submarine pact with the U.K. and Australia, AUKUS, and efforts to strengthen the Quad, as his proudest examples.

“There is no country in the region that China is not having some form of — I wouldn’t say conflict in the way that you think of Ukraine — but heat,” he said.

“China has done its level best to help the United States and our allies wake up and realize what we have to do. And I think President Biden has taken full advantage of China’s repeated mistakes.”

That’s not to say he hasn’t made his presence known with the kinds of goading gestures he’s known for in domestic politics. Last year, he needled China with a post on X mocking a series of top officials who suddenly went missing before their ouster was later revealed. The messages reportedly attracted pushback from the White House, which was trying to foster civil dialogue between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“All I said was where is this guy? You have 400 nukes. You want to be a responsible superpower. Don’t you think maybe you should tell people where your secretary of defense went?” he said. “There seems to be an explicit effort by China to not be honest and forthright with anybody else.”

Emanuel denied he’d toned down his approach in response to concerns his social media posts might unnecessarily provoke China, whose own U.S. ambassador accused him of “seeking limelight for oneself” with his rhetoric.

“If I got pushback, how effective has it been? Have I stopped saying anything?” Emanuel said, taking issue with Semafor’s description of the tweets as “critical” towards China. “It was truthful. China said that the United States armed forces created the fires in Hawaii. Truthful or not? Not truthful. China has said that the United States armed forces created Covid. Not truthful. China said that neither Lithuania, Latvia, or Estonia are real countries. Not truthful. What I said is that the minister of defense had gone missing. Truthful.”