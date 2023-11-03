The big question Republicans are asking about Ukraine

With their leadership troubles behind them, House Republicans are upping pressure on the Biden administration to spell out an “endgame” strategy for the war in Ukraine.

On a trip to the White House last week, new Speaker Mike Johnson said he brought with him a GOP white paper that calls for President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide Congress “with an actual win strategy.”

“How does Ukraine prevail and how long is this expected to take? These estimates do not need to be exact, but we should understand the end-state goal and exit criteria,” the paper states. It also asks for an estimate from the Biden administration on the “price tag” associated with executing that strategy, in addition to other specific questions about the war effort.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., told Semafor Thursday afternoon that he and other lawmakers who worked on the white paper had received a response from the White House, but hadn’t reviewed it yet.

“This is an opportunity for the administration to explain in great detail what the objective is, what the strategy is, and what the cost of it is,” he said.

The demands for a more detailed plan aren’t new. For months, Republican lawmakers have criticized the Biden administration for what they see as a failure to define victory and explain how to get there. “A pledge to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’ is not a strategy,” Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas and Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho wrote in a letter to Biden last month (They have yet to receive a response).

What’s different now is Johnson’s suggestion during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Congress might condition the approval of future assistance for Kyiv on that information.

“We want to know what the objective there is, what is the endgame in Ukraine?” Johnson said. Johnson has since said that Ukraine aid will come up “in short order,” once the House deals with help for Israel. (Garcia also said Thursday he was “100%” set on conditioning aid on the White House laying out more specifics).