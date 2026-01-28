Trump adviser Stephen Miran mired in Fed’s personnel purgatory

Stephen Miran was supposed to step down from the Federal Reserve at the end of this week.

That’s not going to happen.

As Trump nears a decision on a central bank nominee who’d arrive as his chosen successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whomever he picks still has no path to confirmation. Retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., pledged earlier this month to prevent the Senate Banking Committee from advancing any of Trump’s nominees until the Justice Department scraps its criminal investigation into Powell.

But the administration has instead signaled that the Powell probe should “take its course,” as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put it earlier this month. The stalemate leaves Miran marooned at the central bank, since the law allows Fed governors to stay on as long as it takes for a successor to be “appointed and qualified.”

“In reality, the only way I move on any Fed position is for this to be adjudicated — because otherwise, you’re really giving weight to the idea that the Fed is no longer independent,” Tillis told Semafor Tuesday night.

“Which is exactly why I took a pretty definitive stand early when I heard the news” about the Powell investigation, Tillis added.

He said he has not heard from the White House about lifting his hold: “I think my position is pretty clear, and I’m here because the DOJ put us here.”

Senators last year confirmed Miran, a Harvard-trained economist, to finish out a term that ends Saturday. But the absence of a Senate-confirmed replacement means the dovish Trump adviser is now at the central bank “for the indefinite future,” said Peter Conti-Brown, associate professor of financial regulation at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In the meantime, the longtime advocate for lower interest rates is expected to dissent on Wednesday when the Fed likely elects to hold monetary policy steady. This week’s meeting is officials’ first since the DOJ opened its investigation into Powell and the Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump’s attempt to fire central bank governor Lisa Cook.

“We’ll see more of the same [from Miran], which is: calls for much deeper rate cuts than the rest of the FOMC is willing to give,” Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, told Semafor. “A lot of advocating and influencing closed-door procedures — but so far very little on actual decisions.”