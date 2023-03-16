Microsoft brings AI chat to Word, Excel, and other Office products

Now, by employing the technology, which was developed with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Microsoft is weaving it into its core products. While Microsoft is not a big player in search — at least not now — it is far and away the leader in business software, including its Outlook email client, Microsoft Word, and Excel.

The new integrations will “remove the drudgery from our daily tasks and jobs, freeing us to rediscover the joy of creation,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday.

In a demonstration, Microsoft showed off the new capabilities that will allow customers to create PowerPoint presentations by typing a simple sentence, and create action automatic agendas based on what was discussed in a Microsoft Teams meeting.

The new integrations won’t be available right away. The company said it would be unveiling them in the coming months.

Microsoft said that its Copilot software could unlock more advanced features in its business products that most of its customers currently are not aware of or don’t know how to use.

The company also announced a new product called “Business Chat,” a chat bot that will gather information from various sources, such as Word, Outlook, and Excel and answer questions like “What do I need to prepare for an upcoming meeting?”

Unlike the company’s Bing chat, which can field questions on anything available on the internet, Copilot is limited to information contained within customers’ Office 365 accounts.

That narrow focus is an example of how the broad-based technology, called GPT or “generative pre-trained transformer,” can be used as a foundation to build technology for more specific uses.