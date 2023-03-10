GM wants to bring ChatGPT-like assistant to drivers

We’re still a long way from letting artificial intelligence drive you to work, but some car owners will soon be conversing with ChatGPT on their morning commute.

General Motors, which manufactures Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC cars and trucks, is working on a virtual personal assistant that uses artificial intelligence models behind ChatGPT, according to people with knowledge of the product.

The voice-activated chatbot will use Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, which has exclusive rights to the OpenAI tech that powers ChatGPT, image creator DALL·E, and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot.

Scott Miller, GM’s vice president of software defined vehicle and operating system, confirmed some of the details, including that the company is developing an AI assistant, which he said could push things beyond the simple voice commands available in today’s cars.

For instance, if a driver got a flat tire, they could ask the car to explain how to change it, which might result in the car playing an instructional video on a display inside the vehicle.

Another example: A diagnostic light pops up on the dashboard. Drivers could ask the digital assistant what it means and whether they should pull over or keep driving to deal with it when they get home. It might even be able to make an appointment at a recommended repair shop.