OpenAI releases GPT-4, a new version that 'surpasses ChatGPT'

OpenAI has been working on GPT-4 since before the release of ChatGPT, which became a viral sensation after it was released late last year.

It sparked a race among tech giants to embrace and promote their AI-based services: Google announced a new chatbot based on its machine learning tech, and Chinese tech giant Baidu said it was working on one, too.

Microsoft, which invested billions into OpenAI, launched a limited release of its search engine Bing integrated with OpenAI's technology last month.

Microsoft is set to make another AI-related announcement on Thursday. In advance of that announcement, rival Google said Tuesday that it plans to include AI in its Google Workspace products including Gmail, Google Docs, and Sheets.