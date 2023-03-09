The Oscars say no — again — to Zelenskyy’s request to appear: report

Zelenskyy has made appearances at the Grammys, the Golden Globes, and both the Cannes and Venice film festivals.

He is also currently in possession of an Oscars statuette: Actor Sean Penn, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, visited Kyiv in November and gifted one of his Oscars to Zelenskyy, telling him: "I'll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here."

(Penn previously said that he would smelt his Oscars in public if Zelenskyy wasn't on the program for last year's show.)

The Variety report noted that the Academy tends to stay out of political discussions and focus on filmmaking.