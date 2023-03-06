Thousands are petitioning the Oscars to uninvite 'John Wick' actor Donnie Yen

More than 40,000 people have signed a Change.org petition as of Monday afternoon, demanding that the Oscars rescind its invite to Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen as a presenter, citing concerns over his past remarks denouncing the 2019 pro-democracy protests and his apparent support of the Chinese Communist Party.

Yen, who stars in the upcoming installment of John Wick, is set to be one of the presenters at the Oscars ceremony on March 12.

"We strongly condemn this decision, which not only shows contempt for the people of Hong Kong but also provokes the global public," the petition said. "If the Oscars Committee continues to invite such a person as a guest presenter, it will damage the image and reputation of the film industry and cause serious harm to human rights and moral values."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to Semafor's request for comment.