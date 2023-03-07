Ukrainian group demands Oscars to review ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ nominations over Russian influence concerns

Ahead of the Oscars this Sunday, an international Ukrainian advocacy group is calling on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to review the nominations for Top Gun: Maverick, over allegations that the blockbuster film was funded by a Russian billionaire oligarch.

Any funding from Dmitry Rybolovlev "was not publicly disclosed and there is good reason to believe that his involvement may have led to censorship on behalf of the Kremlin," Paul Grod, the president of the Ukrainian World Congress, wrote in a letter to the Academy's president Tuesday.