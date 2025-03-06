Startup investor Endeavor Catalyst to expand Africa portfolio

US investor Endeavor Catalyst plans to increase its investments in Africa over the next half decade, potentially doubling the share of African startups in its portfolio.

The New York-based venture capital firm with over half a billion dollars in assets has made 40 investments in Africa since 2017, notably in South Africa’s Tymebank, and Nigeria’s Flutterwave and Moniepoint — all three of which are billion-dollar companies, or unicorns. About 8% of its global investments are in Africa, but executives expect that share to rise as digital adoption and tech talent grow on the continent.

“We are going to be doing a lot more investing here because this is where growth is coming from,” Allen Taylor, a founding Endeavor Catalyst partner who manages the fund, told Semafor on a recent visit to Nigeria. He predicts the share of African startups in the firm’s portfolio “will probably double” over the next five to seven years.

Two years ago, the firm landed its first Africa exit, having been an investor in Tunisia-born artificial intelligence startup InstaDeep that was acquired by German vaccine maker BioNTech for $682 million. Last year, it invested in Zededa, an AI business founded by Moroccans, on the belief that AI will become “a ubiquitous thing that is a tech layer within almost every company,” Taylor said.