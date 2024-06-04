A Kenyan agri-data startup tipped to underpin global food security shuts down

Gro Intelligence, a startup founded in Kenya to provide detailed artificial intelligence-powered insights on climate risk and food production for multinationals and governments, is shutting down after failing to secure financing to continue operations.

The startup’s closure, reported by AgFunderNews last week, comes after turbulent months during which its founder and chief executive Sara Menker (pictured above) was removed from her position as part of efforts to stem its decline. The first of multiple rounds of layoffs began in January as Gro struggled to pay staff. Menker, an Ethiopia-born former Morgan Stanley commodities trader, was replaced by the board in February and the startup raised $10 million in March, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The shutdown ends a ten-year run during which Gro raised over $125 million. Its most recent major funding event was an $85 million round co-led by Intel Capital, the investment arm of the American semiconductor chipmaker, in 2021.

At the time, Menker said the company saw “tremendous need” for the “market knowledge” its platform generated, fueling plans to invest in improved machine-learning capabilities and expand aggressively. In addition to its Nairobi base, Gro had a second head office in New York and an office in Singapore.