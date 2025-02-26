Nigeria’s economy could be turning a corner toward stability as new data showed GDP grew at its fastest rate in three years, suggesting the government’s rapid-fire reforms may be paying off.

The economy grew by 3.4% last year, the country’s statistics bureau said Tuesday, a mark last reached in 2021 as Nigeria rebounded from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth in the final months of 2024 was the largest in at least nine quarters, the bureau said, driven by a 5% expansion in the services sector.

The real GDP improvements follow a push by the Bola Tinubu-led administration to calm shocks triggered by the Nigerian president’s decision to end a long-standing petrol subsidy and remove a fixed peg for the naira in June 2023. Both actions escalated prices across the board especially for food and transportation, sending businesses and multinationals scrambling for solutions to continue operations in the country.

Now, the uptick in economic growth could be happening alongside a slowdown in price increases. Petrol prices that rose sharply last year have largely been stable in recent weeks, as has the naira’s exchange rate to the dollar. “Currency and petrol price stability have pumped the brakes somewhat on the inflationary picture,” said Ikemesit Effiong, a partner at SBM Intelligence, a Lagos-based consultancy firm. Both indicators are keeping transportation costs “somewhat predictable and improving investor sentiment in the short term,” he said.