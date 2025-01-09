African startup funding slows

Startup fundraising in Africa fell by 25% in 2024 to $2.2 billion, a new report showed, marking a second successive year of reduced investment into technology companies on the continent.

Kenyan startups drew the bulk of the funding for the second year in a row with $638 million, driven by climate tech deals, Africa: The Big Deal found, while Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa together attracted $1.2 billion.

The year gave rise to two new unicorns — Nigeria’s payment processing firm Moniepoint, and Tyme Group, a digital banking platform from South Africa.