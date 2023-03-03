Nigeria’s court overrules president to preserve validity of old banknotes

The ruling, if accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari and implemented, should restore some calm to Nigeria where a month-long cash shortage sparked chaos at banking halls and violent protests in some cities in the build up to a closely contested presidential election last week.

Nigeria’s central bank introduced new designs for the 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes in November and gave a six-week deadline for customers to return old notes to banks and access the new ones.

Approved by Buhari, the policy was officially explained as a means to return excess cash from private vaults into the banking system, and combat a kidnapping scourge enabled by ransom payments in cash. But the timing, weeks before crucial elections, led many to believe it was aimed against vote buying by cash.

The policy sparked a widespread cash shortage in Nigeria because the new notes were scarce and old ones became obsolete. The shortage disrupted commerce in Africa’s largest economy where cash is the predominant mode of payment, especially for daily needs like riding the bus and buying food items in local markets.

Governors of three northern Nigerian states — all members of Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party — asked the Supreme Court to nullify the policy on Feb. 3. The court gave a provisional ruling five days later that the old notes remained usable until the case was decided, but Buhari directed the central bank to reissue only the old 200 naira until April 10. Many lawyers and analysts interpreted the move as an affront to the court’s order.