Nigeria’s cash redesign becomes weapon in presidential election

Nigerian politicians face a race to amass new bank notes that could play a crucial role in the country’s upcoming elections.

The Central Bank of Nigeria announced last month that it will issue new notes to control money supply and tackle inflation. Cash still dominates transactions in Nigeria, with the informal sector accounting for around 60% of the local economy.

But the move to unveil redesigned naira notes just over a month before the presidential and parliamentary elections on Feb. 25 could also limit the ability of some politicians to use cash to pay for votes. And it may hand an advantage to politicians with access to the new notes, several analysts and political insiders told Semafor.

Since the Oct. 26 announcement, the black-market value of the naira has dropped from around 750 naira to the dollar to as low as 875 naira. Many economic watchers told Semafor they believed the naira could fall as low as 1,000 naira to the dollar by year-end.

The CBN said the new notes will be circulated from Dec. 15, provided to banks on a “first come, first served basis.” Old notes will no longer be legal tender after Jan. 31.

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy central bank governor who ran for president four years ago, said the change will be a “complicating factor” for many politicians. “If they had all those old notes that they’ve stocked, they would’ve just gone straight ahead to start spending it between now and February,” he said. Instead, those who have hoarded large sums will now need to find ways to use their notes while they still have value and some potential recipients will not want to accept cash that will be worthless within weeks.

Politicians with access to the new notes will be able to pay more people for votes, according to economist Bismarck Rewane.

Rewane, chief executive of Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives, said it would not be widely known if politicians had managed to stock up on new notes. He said that meant any candidate who secured more new notes than their opponents would have a huge advantage and “there’s no way anyone could prove it.”

Clement Nwankwo, a lawyer who heads a coalition of human rights groups and democracy advocates that monitored the last two presidential polls, said “there’s no doubt that there are political reasons for this particular action.”

A central bank spokesman did not respond to Semafor’s requests for comment.

The bank has publicly stated that the change of notes aims to stop people hoarding cash, reduce the volume of money outside the banking system used for ransom payments, and take counterfeit notes out of circulation.

Nigeria’s financial crimes agency has in recent years discovered large stashes of cash in private properties, forests, and burial grounds following tip-offs from whistleblowers. In the most high-profile case, $43 million in cash was seized in 2017 from an apartment in the affluent Ikoyi district of Lagos.