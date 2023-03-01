Nigeria’s ruling party retains presidency as Tinubu is declared winner

Tinubu was governor of the commercially vibrant Lagos state between 1999 and 2007, and went on to build a power base that enabled him to play a kingmaking role in Nigerian politics. He led a coalition of parties that formed the APC platform with which Buhari finally became president after three failed attempts. He has been influential in picking governors in his southwest region, particularly in Lagos.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi won the presidential vote in Lagos, denting Tinubu’s vaunted status as the state’s godfather. Tinubu, Abubakar, and Obi each won 12 states (if the federal capital Abuja is counted as a state), an unprecedented outcome for a Nigerian election. But only Tinubu ultimately got enough votes across the country’s fraught ethnic and religious lines to clinch top spot.

The electoral commission’s declaration implies that, in addition to winning the popular vote, Tinubu scored 25% of votes in at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the federal capital Abuja as required by the constitution.

Allegations of wrongdoing dogged Tinubu’s campaign. He had forfeited $460,000 to the US government in September 1993 in a drug trafficking lawsuit but was never indicted. Brushing aside other suggestions of corruption, Buhari endorsed Tinubu to be his successor.

The president-elect will inherit the challenges facing Nigeria, a nation of 200 million people, from rising poverty and decades-high inflation to a debt burden that is being serviced by nearly all of the country’s revenue. A streak of militant insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast before Buhari has metastasized to include kidnappings in the southeast and banditry in the northwest.

Tinubu promised to address national security threats with an “intelligence-driven” approach and drive economic growth by basing annual budgets on expected spending, not projected oil revenue. He pledged a “Nigeria first” policy that will direct gas resources to domestic power generation.

Fixing Nigeria’s problems could prove daunting. Nigeria’s annual spending is financed by oil revenues but output dropped to below 1 million barrels a day last year for the first time in three decades due to theft along pipelines. Output has ticked up since but it remains below the country’s 1.8 million barrels a day quota from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel.