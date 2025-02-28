Why the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting imploded

President Donald Trump’s perception that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was overtaking the day’s planned emphasis on a US-Ukraine minerals deal partly set off Friday’s Oval Office blowup, according to a White House official.

After Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House following a sharp exchange of words with Trump and Vice President JD Vance — with the minerals deal unsigned — the official told reporters that there was a palpable “hostility with Zelenskyy and his body language and his attitude.”

“He was talking about security guarantees, getting ahead of what today was for, which was the economic deal,” the official added.

The extraordinary verbal tussle is now threatening to erode the last vestige of Republican support for Zelenskyy as Trump’s administration pursues a deal to end the war sparked by Russia’s invasion three years ago.

AD

The Ukrainian leader is seeking assurances that his country can get defense support from NATO members as part of any such agreement, but one of his leading GOP patrons in Washington edged close to abandoning Zelenskyy on Friday afternoon.

“He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters at the White House.

Earlier in the day, Graham had posed for a picture with Zelenskyy alongside Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chris Coons, D-Del. Klobuchar posted the photo on X and declared: “We stand with Ukraine.”

AD

After Trump and Vance dressed down Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, with the latter asking if the Ukrainian president had ever thanked the US for its billions of dollars in the support for its war effort, Klobuchar replied on X by noting that he “has thanked our country over and over again both privately and publicly.

“Shame on you,” she added to Vance.

While Democrats lambasted the White House for evicting Zelenskyy from its grounds — Trump announced that “he can come back when he is ready for Peace” — most Republicans praised Trump and Vance.

“Thank you President Trump for standing up for America,” Sen Rick Scott, R-Fla. posted.