Trump says Zelenskyy ‘not ready for peace’ after Oval Office meltdown

The News
US President Donald Trump said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “is not ready for Peace if America is involved,” cutting short talks with the Ukrainian leader after a fractious meeting descended into a shouting match.
Zelenskyy had traveled to Washington to sign a minerals deal agreed earlier this week, and the high-stakes Oval Office meeting was aimed at Kyiv securing US support against Russian aggression.
But in full view of the media, talks descended into angry exchanges Friday, with the US leader repeatedly castigating his Ukrainian counterpart for not being sufficiently grateful for America’s support.
“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” the president posted on Truth Social.
Zelenskyy abruptly left the White House at Trump’s request shortly after the meeting. The leaders did not sign the minerals deal they had been widely expected to finalize, a White House official told Semafor.
Know More
Before the meeting descended into heated exchanges, Trump praised the minerals deal that the two countries agreed earlier this week, and said the US would be open to continuing to send arms to Ukraine, “although hopefully not very much.”
Tempers flared after Trump and Vice President JD Vance pressed the Ukrainian leader to accept a peace deal with Russia on whatever terms the US dictates.
The Ukrainian leader warned that Moscow was unlikely to accept a lasting peace deal, and that this could strengthen the Kremlin, saying that Washington may end up feeling Russia’s influence “in the future.”
Speaking over Zelenskyy in a raised voice, Trump emphasized Kyiv’s weak negotiating position, accusing him of “gambling with World War Three.”
The US president insisted that Ukraine had to either “make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out,” adding that “I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.”
Vance, meanwhile, lambasted Zelenskyy as “disrespectful” for coming to Washington to “attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country,” saying he should be “thanking the president.”
It is unclear where things stand after the meeting, which played out in front of the media. As journalists left the Oval Office, Trump was asked if he would continue negotiating with Zelenskyy. “We’ll see,” Trump replied.
— Shelby Talcott contributed reporting.