Trump says Zelenskyy ‘not ready for peace’ after Oval Office meltdown

US President Donald Trump said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “is not ready for Peace if America is involved,” cutting short talks with the Ukrainian leader after a fractious meeting descended into a shouting match.

Zelenskyy had traveled to Washington to sign a minerals deal agreed earlier this week, and the high-stakes Oval Office meeting was aimed at Kyiv securing US support against Russian aggression.

But in full view of the media, talks descended into angry exchanges Friday, with the US leader repeatedly castigating his Ukrainian counterpart for not being sufficiently grateful for America’s support.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” the president posted on Truth Social.

Zelenskyy abruptly left the White House at Trump’s request shortly after the meeting. The leaders did not sign the minerals deal they had been widely expected to finalize, a White House official told Semafor.