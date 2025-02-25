Russia floats critical minerals deal with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his country could work with the US to exploit critical mineral deposits both inside Russia as well as in areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Moscow.

The proposal came as the Trump administration and Kyiv seemed close to agreeing their own minerals-for-aid deal, with Putin saying Russia has an “order of magnitude” more of the materials than Ukraine, and that American companies could “make good money” developing aluminium production in Siberia.

AD

The European Union also apparently tried to pitch a rival minerals deal described as a “win-win partnership” to Kyiv officials on the war’s third anniversary, but the European Commission has since denied it.