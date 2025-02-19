Trump’s Ukraine criticism caps a dramatic pivot in US foreign policy

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a stunning attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting that Ukraine was at fault for Russia’s full-scale invasion and for failing to end the war, and calling Zelenskyy a ”dictator without elections.″

“I hear that they’re upset about not getting a seat [at the negotiating table], well, they’ve had a seat for three years and a long time before that. This could have been settled very easily,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

In a later social media post, Trump doubled down on his claim that Zelenskyy had not acted to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, suggesting instead that the Ukrainian leader “probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going.”

Zelenskyy, ahead of a meeting with US envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, pushed back on Trump’s comments, saying the president was in a ”disinformation space″ crafted by Russia.