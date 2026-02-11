South Africa mining minister criticizes DRC over US minerals deal

South Africa’s mining minister criticized DR Congo for signing a minerals deal with the US, saying it threatened the sovereignty of the continent’s states by intensifying the scramble for Africa’s natural resources.

Gwede Mantashe, speaking at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, instead urged African states to “deepen collaboration” with each other. “It can’t be about you. It should be about us all in the region,” said Mantashe. He told reporters on Monday that he clashed with his counterpart from DR Congo at a ministerial meeting a day earlier due to the deal Kinshasa signed with Washington in December.

Mantashe’s remarks came days after the US announced plans to create a trade zone for critical minerals — with price floors intended to stabilize markets — to counter China’s dominance of the sector.

In a separate address at the continent’s largest annual mining summit, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema called on African countries to build regional value chains around mining logistics alongside the processing and refinement of minerals. “Whether it’s the Tazara Railway or the Lobito Corridor, we need to focus not just on transport, but on what we are transporting,” he told delegates. “We need a shared vision [for mineral processing] that moves beyond the port-to-pit approach.”